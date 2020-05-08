Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) Price Target Cut to $14.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its target price dropped by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $15.00 to $14.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MOS. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a research report on Tuesday. Cfra cut Mosaic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, April 3rd. TheStreet cut Mosaic from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Shares of MOS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.86. 366,420 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,713,200. The company has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a PE ratio of -3.21, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.88 and its 200-day moving average is $17.19. Mosaic has a 52 week low of $6.50 and a 52 week high of $25.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Mosaic had a negative return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mosaic will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Oscar Bernardes acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.40 per share, with a total value of $52,000.00. Also, VP Bruce M. Bodine purchased 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.44 per share, with a total value of $68,420.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 27,500 shares of company stock worth $320,810. 0.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Mosaic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,057,000. Baker Avenue Asset Management grew its position in shares of Mosaic by 160.0% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management now owns 15,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep boosted its position in Mosaic by 277.3% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep now owns 3,259,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $101,359,000 after purchasing an additional 2,395,423 shares during the period. J. Goldman & Company boosted its position in Mosaic by 38.9% during the 3rd quarter. J. Goldman & Company now owns 62,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Finally, Anne Ray Charitable Trust acquired a new position in Mosaic during the 4th quarter worth $557,904,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

