MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,042 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.11% of MSC Industrial Direct worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,966,000 after buying an additional 34,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 708,826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,621,000 after buying an additional 9,730 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,374,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 535,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,981,000 after buying an additional 13,078 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 516,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,536,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $58.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.75. MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc has a one year low of $44.93 and a one year high of $79.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.19.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.23%. The company had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. MSC Industrial Direct’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $78.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Buckingham Research reduced their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

