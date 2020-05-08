Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $25.32.

MYL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Mylan from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine lowered Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Mylan from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MYL traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.47. 924,352 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,310,199. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.41. Mylan has a 12-month low of $12.75 and a 12-month high of $23.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 581.53, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Mylan had a net margin of 0.15% and a return on equity of 19.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mylan will post 4.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYL. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in shares of Mylan by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 10,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in Mylan by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Mylan during the 4th quarter worth $2,940,000. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Mylan by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 124,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mylan by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. now owns 40,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. 85.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

