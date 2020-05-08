Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.55 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Nanometrics Incorporated (NYSE:ONTO) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson raised their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nanometrics in a report released on Wednesday, May 6th. DA Davidson analyst T. Diffely now forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.55 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.50. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Nanometrics (NYSE:ONTO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $120.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.80 million. Nanometrics had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 3.49%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley upped their price target on Nanometrics from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nanometrics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Nanometrics from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Nanometrics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.25.

NYSE:ONTO traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.54. 18,418 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 299,238. Nanometrics has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $42.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $30.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -191.41 and a beta of 1.32.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Nanometrics by 266.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 760.6% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Nanometrics by 1,461.5% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Nanometrics in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nanometrics by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nanometrics Incorporated provides process control metrology and inspection systems for use primarily in the fabrication of semiconductors and other solid-state devices, and industrial and scientific applications worldwide. The company offers automated metrology systems that provide optical critical dimension, thin film metrology, and wafer stress metrology for transistor and interconnect metrology applications; and integrated metrology systems that are installed onto wafer processing equipment to provide near real-time measurements.

