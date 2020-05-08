National Bank Financial Boosts Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) Price Target to C$13.75

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) had its price target lifted by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$13.75 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.49% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LUG. Haywood Securities dropped their target price on Lundin Gold from C$12.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Lundin Gold from C$14.00 to C$13.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Gold in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Scotiabank increased their price target on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Eight Capital lifted their price objective on Lundin Gold from C$9.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st.

TSE:LUG traded up C$0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$12.01. 507,680 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.23. Lundin Gold has a 52-week low of C$5.02 and a 52-week high of C$13.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 188.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$9.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$8.90.

Lundin Gold (TSE:LUG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported C($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.15) by C($0.09). On average, equities analysts predict that Lundin Gold will post 0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Ian Gibbs sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.13, for a total value of C$787,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,214,247.50.

About Lundin Gold

Lundin Gold Inc operates as a mining company in Canada. The company holds interests in 30 mining concessions covering an area of approximately 64,406 hectares located in Southeast Ecuador. It primarily focuses on advancing the Fruta del Norte gold project that comprises 6 concessions covering an area of approximately 5,039 hectares located near the city of Loja in Ecuador.

