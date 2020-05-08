National Bank Financial Weighs in on Genworth MI Canada Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings (TSE:MIC)

Genworth MI Canada Inc (TSE:MIC) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Genworth MI Canada in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst J. Gloyn expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Genworth MI Canada’s Q3 2020 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $4.06 EPS.

Genworth MI Canada (TSE:MIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported C$1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.36 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$171.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$172.00 million.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$62.00 to C$61.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Genworth MI Canada from C$39.00 to C$37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Genworth MI Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from C$60.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Genworth MI Canada from C$56.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Genworth MI Canada has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$47.50.

Genworth MI Canada stock traded up C$0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching C$31.38. 54,979 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 267,870. Genworth MI Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.02 and a 12-month high of C$61.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$31.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$49.66. The company has a market cap of $2.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 18th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.88%. Genworth MI Canada’s payout ratio is 42.72%.

About Genworth MI Canada

Genworth MI Canada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a private residential mortgage insurer in Canada. It provides mortgage default insurance to residential mortgage homebuyers, lenders, brokers, and realtors. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Oakville, Canada.

