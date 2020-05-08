National Bank Financial Weighs in on Premium Brands Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (TSE:PBH)

Premium Brands Holdings Corp (TSE:PBH) – National Bank Financial dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Premium Brands in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 6th. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.59. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Premium Brands’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$78.00 to C$86.00 in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$76.00 to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Premium Brands from C$90.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of Premium Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$86.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of PBH opened at C$78.80 on Friday. Premium Brands has a 12 month low of C$62.79 and a 12 month high of C$102.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$78.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$88.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.62.

Premium Brands (TSE:PBH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.70 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$959.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$947.50 million.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.577 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Premium Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.31 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Premium Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 89.74%.

About Premium Brands

Premium Brands Holdings Corporation, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes food products primarily in Canada and the United States. It operates in two segments, Specialty Foods and Premium Food Distribution. The company provides meat products and snacks, deli products, beef jerky and halal, sandwiches, pastries, specialty and gourmet products, salads and kettle products, entres, panini, wraps, subs, hamburgers, burgers, muffins, breads, and baking and sushi products.

