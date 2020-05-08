National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 24.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,929,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 760,507 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 2.29% of National Retail Properties worth $126,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 10,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 455,688 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,434,000 after purchasing an additional 52,307 shares in the last quarter. AXA raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. AXA now owns 24,748 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. 90.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In related news, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,026,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 16,103 shares of National Retail Properties stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.87, for a total value of $786,953.61. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 483,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,645,016.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NNN stock traded up $0.97 on Friday, reaching $32.15. 625,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,962,931. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $24.04 and a one year high of $59.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.10% and a net margin of 40.44%. The company’s revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.41%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.64%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. ValuEngine upgraded National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $62.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. National Retail Properties presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.50.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Read More: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.