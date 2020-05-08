National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Shares Sold by Pendal Group Ltd

Pendal Group Ltd decreased its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 9,200 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 3.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,863,122 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $838,280,000 after buying an additional 438,201 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,509,284 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,327,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,325,000 after purchasing an additional 496,786 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 203.2% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,982,616 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,010,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in National Retail Properties by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,128,881 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $114,060,000 after purchasing an additional 141,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

Get National Retail Properties alerts:

In other National Retail Properties news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,527,294.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Paul Eugene Bayer sold 11,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $508,905.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 116,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,026,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 45,938 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,719. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $56.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on National Retail Properties from $58.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded National Retail Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.50.

NNN opened at $31.18 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 0.67. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.04 and a 1 year high of $59.26. The company has a current ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.94.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $175.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.35 million. National Retail Properties had a net margin of 40.44% and a return on equity of 7.10%. National Retail Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of $0.515 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.61%. National Retail Properties’s payout ratio is 74.64%.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

Featured Story: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN).

Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.