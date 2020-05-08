National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price target reduced by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $36.00 to $34.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 39.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on EYE. Barclays lowered their price objective on National Vision from $44.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine cut National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of National Vision in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BidaskClub raised National Vision from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.50.

Get National Vision alerts:

NASDAQ EYE opened at $24.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average of $28.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.13, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.04. National Vision has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $39.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.86.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $469.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.95 million. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that National Vision will post 0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EYE. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Vision during the 4th quarter worth $75,675,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,688,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 21.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,607,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,646,000 after acquiring an additional 464,775 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Vision in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,632,000. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC lifted its position in shares of National Vision by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 975,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,620,000 after acquiring an additional 299,320 shares in the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

Featured Story: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for National Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Vision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.