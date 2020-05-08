National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) Price Target Cut to $40.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at UBS Group from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 53.79% from the company’s current price.

EYE has been the subject of several other reports. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on National Vision from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of National Vision from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of National Vision in a research note on Monday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of National Vision in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of National Vision from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.18.

NASDAQ EYE traded up $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 275,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 638,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 64.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 2.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.91. National Vision has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.88.

National Vision (NASDAQ:EYE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.09. National Vision had a return on equity of 7.75% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $469.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that National Vision will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in National Vision by 39.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,911,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,420,000 after acquiring an additional 2,797,989 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in National Vision by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,018,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,964,000 after purchasing an additional 132,317 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Vision by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,496,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,180,000 after buying an additional 280,620 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in National Vision by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,303,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after acquiring an additional 839,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc lifted its position in National Vision by 48.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 4,266,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,587,000 after buying an additional 1,398,566 shares during the last quarter.

About National Vision

National Vision Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an optical retailer primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Owned & Host and Legacy. It offers eyeglasses and contact lenses, and optical accessory products, as well as eye exams through its America's Best, Eyeglass World, Vista Optical, and Vista Optical Military, as well as Vision Center brand stores; and provides health maintenance organization, vision care benefit plan, and optometric services.

