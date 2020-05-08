Natixis Advisors L.P. Acquires 3,547 Shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,811 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,547 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned 0.08% of Keysight Technologies worth $11,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 116,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $11,981,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 165,500 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $16,985,000 after acquiring an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. Vestcor Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Miles Capital Inc. raised its position in Keysight Technologies by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Miles Capital Inc. now owns 2,961 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Braun Stacey Associates Inc. grew its stake in Keysight Technologies by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 162,366 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $16,664,000 after acquiring an additional 1,106 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.12 and its 200-day moving average is $98.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.09. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $71.03 and a 52 week high of $110.00.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.28. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 15.26%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Keysight Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.00.

Keysight Technologies Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

