Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Position in American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of American International Group Inc (NYSE:AIG) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 664,882 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,862 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of American International Group worth $16,124,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 4th quarter worth about $2,687,478,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in American International Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $494,562,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its position in American International Group by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 15,884,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $385,199,000 after buying an additional 5,168,010 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in American International Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 16,554,613 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $849,749,000 after buying an additional 1,996,814 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in American International Group by 170.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,854,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $146,541,000 after buying an additional 1,800,237 shares during the period. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:AIG opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.51. American International Group Inc has a one year low of $16.07 and a one year high of $58.66.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 8.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that American International Group Inc will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.89%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AIG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of American International Group in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of American International Group from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Standpoint Research raised shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of American International Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

