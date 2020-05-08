Natixis Advisors L.P. Grows Stock Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 21.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,397 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $16,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 3,890 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 2,405 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,912 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in BlackRock in the 4th quarter worth approximately $363,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackRock news, COO Robert L. Goldstein sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.36, for a total value of $795,776.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total value of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 143,145 shares of company stock worth $72,727,698. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock opened at $497.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $74.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.98 and a 12-month high of $576.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $444.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $486.27.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The asset manager reported $6.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.36 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.66% and a net margin of 28.38%. The business’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 25.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on BLK. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BlackRock from $515.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on BlackRock from $490.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Barclays increased their target price on BlackRock from $495.00 to $515.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group reduced their target price on BlackRock from $587.00 to $487.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $534.00 to $552.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.00.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

