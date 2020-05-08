Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $13.64 Million Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 29.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 11,693 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $13,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Pennsylvania Trust Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 2,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,185,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,328,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth about $386,000. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 1,008 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $465,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

In other Intuitive Surgical news, SVP Jamie Samath sold 1,492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $895,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $3,937,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,672 shares in the company, valued at $9,277,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,961 shares of company stock worth $9,289,853 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $535.94 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $482.96 and its 200 day moving average is $551.49. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $360.50 and a 1 year high of $619.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.15. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 30.11% and a return on equity of 17.40%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $595.00 to $500.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $692.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $425.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $655.00 to $562.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Intuitive Surgical has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $572.63.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories. Its da Vinci Surgical System transforms the surgeon's natural hand movements outside the body into corresponding micro-movements inside the patient's body. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.