Natixis Advisors L.P. Has $24.99 Million Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lessened its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 33.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 857,125 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 434,170 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $24,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. grace capital bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AT&T by 229.1% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the period. 56.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Nomura cut their price objective on AT&T from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. SunTrust Banks cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.15.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo bought 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.38 per share, with a total value of $1,057,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Geoffrey Y. Yang bought 6,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.39 per share, with a total value of $198,500.06. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,207.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $28.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.08 and a 12 month high of $39.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $207.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.72.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The technology company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.27% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $42.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.75 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.20%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Featured Article: How to interpret Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.