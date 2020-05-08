Natixis Advisors L.P. Increases Position in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV)

Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 23.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 144,186 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,848 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Dover worth $12,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Dover by 20.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after acquiring an additional 5,321 shares during the period. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Dover by 45.7% in the first quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,818 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $824,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its position in Dover by 9.0% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 106,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 8,748 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its position in Dover by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 15,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its position in Dover by 3.8% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 20,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,689,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

In related news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of Dover stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric A. Spiegel purchased 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $79.00 per share, with a total value of $39,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,878. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $91.07 on Friday. Dover Corp has a 52 week low of $62.95 and a 52 week high of $120.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.82, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.21. Dover had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Dover Corp will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.05%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DOV. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Dover from $125.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dover has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

Featured Article: How to identify percentage decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.