Natixis Advisors L.P. Purchases 26,869 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 27.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 123,376 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 26,869 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Target were worth $11,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Target in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,099 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,821,000 after purchasing an additional 9,199 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,733 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,678 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,221 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $113.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $103.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.55. Target Co. has a one year low of $70.03 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total transaction of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 9,634 shares in the company, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TGT. Odeon Capital Group began coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.91.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

