Natixis Advisors L.P. Raises Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,793 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,592 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $11,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ECL. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of Ecolab by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 481 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Ecolab in the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its holdings in Ecolab by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 9,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,824,000 after buying an additional 465 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 93,302 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,006,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarus Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 3,715 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. 75.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Ecolab news, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total value of $1,011,997.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 274,667 shares of company stock valued at $56,128,574. 1.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ECL. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $171.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Cfra upped their target price on shares of Ecolab from $170.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Boenning Scattergood lowered shares of Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $164.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.15.

Shares of NYSE:ECL opened at $194.12 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $55.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.60 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $169.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.55.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.07. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 20.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

