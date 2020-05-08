Natixis Advisors L.P. Sells 42,478 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Natixis Advisors L.P. cut its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 10.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 366,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 42,478 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $12,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of USB. Verity & Verity LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 7,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $461,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,104,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,508,000 after purchasing an additional 103,050 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 419.7% in the fourth quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 33,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,003,000 after purchasing an additional 27,275 shares during the period. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 104,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,022,000 after purchasing an additional 6,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.59 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a market capitalization of $50.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.12.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.14. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 23.37%. The firm had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on USB. Citigroup reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $58.00 to $55.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.28.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

