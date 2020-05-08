NavCoin Achieves Market Cap of $7.11 Million (NAV)

NavCoin (CURRENCY:NAV) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. One NavCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00001040 BTC on popular exchanges including Poloniex, Cryptopia, Binance and cfinex. Over the last week, NavCoin has traded up 3.7% against the US dollar. NavCoin has a total market capitalization of $7.11 million and approximately $95,323.00 worth of NavCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00005851 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000466 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0649 or 0.00000651 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00047837 BTC.

Elite (1337) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kore (KORE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0918 or 0.00000851 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Triangles (TRI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00014299 BTC.

About NavCoin

NAV is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2014. NavCoin’s total supply is 68,618,367 coins. NavCoin’s official website is www.navcoin.org. NavCoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin. The Reddit community for NavCoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for NavCoin is medium.com/nav-coin.

Buying and Selling NavCoin

NavCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, Cryptopia, Poloniex, cfinex, Binance and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NavCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NavCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NavCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

