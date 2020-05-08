Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NAVB) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, May 14th. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million.

Get Navidea Biopharmaceuticals alerts:

NAVB stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 133,211. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $2.42.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NAVB. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 target price on shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 5th.

In other Navidea Biopharmaceuticals news, major shareholder John K. Jr. Scott bought 2,373,529 shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.85 per share, with a total value of $2,017,499.65. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 8,042,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,835,837.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. The company operates in two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages; and NAV4694, a fluorine-18 labeled positron emission tomography imaging agent for use as an aid in the imaging and evaluation of patients with signs or symptoms of Alzheimers disease and mild cognitive impairment.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navidea Biopharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.