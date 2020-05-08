Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Price Target Increased to $18.00 by Analysts at SVB Leerink

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) had its target price upped by investment analysts at SVB Leerink from $17.00 to $18.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective points to a potential downside of 16.78% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NKTR. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NKTR traded up $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $21.63. 82,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,134,608. Nektar Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.63 and a 52 week high of $36.85. The company has a quick ratio of 3.98, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.06.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by ($0.01). Nektar Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.89% and a negative net margin of 383.36%. The company had revenue of $50.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 5,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.35, for a total transaction of $132,714.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Chess sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total transaction of $188,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 284,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,696,865.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 44,554 shares of company stock worth $928,742 in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 150.2% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 798 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 1,566.7% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics by 279.2% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 1,073 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.