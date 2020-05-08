Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 41.24% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on NLTX. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine raised shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NASDAQ:NLTX opened at $14.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $479.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.49 and a beta of -4.37. Neoleukin Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.19 and a one year high of $14.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.77.

Neoleukin Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NLTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. As a group, analysts expect that Neoleukin Therapeutics will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Neoleukin Therapeutics news, major shareholder Redmile Group, Llc purchased 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.21 per share, with a total value of $460,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 121,800 shares of company stock worth $1,230,391. Corporate insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. EcoR1 Capital LLC grew its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 72.8% during the 4th quarter. EcoR1 Capital LLC now owns 3,915,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650,000 shares in the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $12,434,000. Fairmount Funds Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,980,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $6,160,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,166,000. 50.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Neoleukin Therapeutics

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunotherapies using protein design technology. The company's lead product candidate is NL-201, a computationally-designed de novo protein therapeutic for the treatment of IL-2/IL-15 cancer immunotherapy. It also engages in research activities for the treatment of autoimmunity and allergy.

