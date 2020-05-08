Neovasc’s (NVCN) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 93.80% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on NVCN. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neovasc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of Neovasc from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.19.

Shares of NVCN opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.00 and its 200 day moving average is $2.86. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $1.24 and a fifty-two week high of $8.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.06 million, a PE ratio of -0.46 and a beta of 2.72.

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.17. Analysts anticipate that Neovasc will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neovasc during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neovasc during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neovasc by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,446 shares during the last quarter. 11.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets cardiovascular devices worldwide. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina. The company also provides Peripatch tissue products.

