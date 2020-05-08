NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Stake Lessened by Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI

Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI lowered its holdings in NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,164 shares during the period. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI’s holdings in NESTLE S A/S were worth $8,451,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $227,000. Finally, First National Bank of Hutchinson acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S in the fourth quarter worth $241,000. Institutional investors own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NSRGY stock traded up $1.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $108.00. 291,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 839,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 52 week low of $88.00 and a 52 week high of $114.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $316.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.37.

Several research firms have commented on NSRGY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NESTLE S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.00.

NESTLE S A/S Company Profile

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

