Netbox Coin (NBX) One Day Volume Hits $43,912.00

Netbox Coin (CURRENCY:NBX) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Netbox Coin has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $43,912.00 worth of Netbox Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Netbox Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0252 or 0.00000257 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, P2PB2B and STEX. Over the last seven days, Netbox Coin has traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $210.71 or 0.02142694 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00011861 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0694 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00010110 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00007841 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin Profile

NBX is a coin. Its genesis date was February 17th, 2018. Netbox Coin’s total supply is 75,437,670 coins and its circulating supply is 43,406,012 coins. The official message board for Netbox Coin is medium.com/@netboxglobal. The official website for Netbox Coin is netbox.global. Netbox Coin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netbox Coin Coin Trading

Netbox Coin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Crex24 and STEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netbox Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Netbox Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netbox Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

