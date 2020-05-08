Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,391 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $2,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NBH. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,968,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 35.2% in the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 34,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 8,939 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 112,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 405,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Shares of NBH opened at $13.58 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc has a twelve month low of $11.15 and a twelve month high of $16.85.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 29th.

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

