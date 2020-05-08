Neuronetics Inc to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.48) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:STIM)

Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) – Stock analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Neuronetics in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.48) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.35). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Neuronetics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.74) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.29) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.23) EPS.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.13). Neuronetics had a negative return on equity of 68.77% and a negative net margin of 55.58%. The company had revenue of $11.48 million during the quarter.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on STIM. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Neuronetics in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

Neuronetics stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.28. 149 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 195,654. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $17.71. The company has a current ratio of 6.17, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market cap of $40.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.91.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Neuronetics by 53.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 47,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 16,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 900,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,000 after buying an additional 24,937 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 17,095 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter valued at $88,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in Neuronetics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $646,000. 70.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 274,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $548,368. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

