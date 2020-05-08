New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases FY 2020 Pre-Market Earnings Guidance

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) issued an update on its FY 2020

Pre-Market earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.05-2.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.10.

NJR opened at $33.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $51.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.75.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $615.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $853.00 million. New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that New Jersey Resources will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.10%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NJR shares. Bank of America reissued an underperform rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Guggenheim raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New Jersey Resources from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. New Jersey Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

In related news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total transaction of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

New Jersey Resources Company Profile

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

