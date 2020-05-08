New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.31 EPS

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) released its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The utilities provider reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.31), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $639.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.60 million. New Jersey Resources had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. New Jersey Resources updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 2.05-2.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.05 to $2.15 EPS.

NYSE NJR traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 596,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 699,367. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.41. New Jersey Resources has a 12 month low of $21.14 and a 12 month high of $51.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.70.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a $0.313 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 15th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.55%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.10%.

In other New Jersey Resources news, CFO Patrick J. Migliaccio sold 3,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.30, for a total value of $151,679.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Donald L. Correll sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.76, for a total transaction of $267,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NJR. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of New Jersey Resources in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded shares of New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.00.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corporation, an energy services holding company, provides regulated gas distribution, and retail and wholesale energy services. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Distribution, Clean Energy Ventures, Energy Services, and Midstream segments. The Natural Gas Distribution segment offers regulated retail natural gas services to approximately 538,700 residential and commercial customers in central and northern New Jersey; provides storage management services; and participates in the off-system sales and capacity release markets.

