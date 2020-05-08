New Mountain Finance Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:NMFC)

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 6th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 15th.

New Mountain Finance has a payout ratio of 107.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect New Mountain Finance to earn $1.18 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 115.3%.

Shares of New Mountain Finance stock traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,477. New Mountain Finance has a twelve month low of $4.62 and a twelve month high of $14.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.90 and a 200-day moving average of $11.93. The stock has a market cap of $753.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a current ratio of 2.19.

New Mountain Finance (NYSE:NMFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The investment management company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. New Mountain Finance had a positive return on equity of 10.50% and a negative net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $74.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.71 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that New Mountain Finance will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NMFC shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on New Mountain Finance in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on New Mountain Finance from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. New Mountain Finance has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.85.

In related news, insider James Stone acquired 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.02 per share, with a total value of $41,664.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Adam Weinstein acquired 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $348,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 193,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,929,321.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 64,550 shares of company stock valued at $692,921. Insiders own 9.09% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

