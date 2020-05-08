New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $3.57 Million Stock Holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 170,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 16,551 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.27% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KLIC. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Anderson Fisher LLC bought a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 1,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kulicke and Soffa Industries alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ KLIC opened at $22.14 on Friday. Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.91 and a twelve month high of $28.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.58 and a beta of 1.30.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 5.47% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $150.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.30 million. Research analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s payout ratio is 104.35%.

A number of analysts recently commented on KLIC shares. BidaskClub raised Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Cowen lifted their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Company Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

Read More: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC).

Receive News & Ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kulicke and Soffa Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.