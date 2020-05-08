New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,956 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.16% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $3,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CBRL. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,752.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 352 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors own 86.09% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $87.06 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.54 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $136.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.61 and a 12 month high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The restaurant operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $846.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.63 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 37.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 17th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 16th.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CBRL shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. MKM Partners decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $82.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $167.00 to $88.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.80.

In related news, Director Carl T. Berquist bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.60 per share, for a total transaction of $229,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,239.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

