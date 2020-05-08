New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) by 7.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 58,964 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of Synaptics worth $3,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the first quarter worth $58,000. Institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $69.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.23. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $26.34 and a 12-month high of $84.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -150.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $388.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. Synaptics’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Synaptics in a research report on Saturday, May 2nd. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Synaptics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $73.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

