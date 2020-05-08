New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,100 Shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Mercury Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MRCY) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,004 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,100 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.08% of Mercury Systems worth $3,211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its position in Mercury Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,754,330 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,352,000 after acquiring an additional 285,248 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 2,300,850 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,012,000 after acquiring an additional 354,146 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Mercury Systems by 31.8% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,666,683 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $118,901,000 after acquiring an additional 402,332 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 68.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,232,456 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,591,000 after acquiring an additional 499,649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Mercury Systems by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,190,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,278,000 after acquiring an additional 242,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark Aslett sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.78, for a total value of $411,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,146,124.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 18,750 shares of company stock worth $1,428,625 over the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRCY opened at $88.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.80, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 5.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $74.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.43. Mercury Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $52.24 and a 1 year high of $96.29.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $208.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.04% and a net margin of 9.43%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Mercury Systems Inc will post 1.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MRCY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on Mercury Systems from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc provides sensor and safety critical mission processing subsystems for various critical defense and intelligence programs in the United States. Its products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors. The company's principal programs include Aegis, Patriot, Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Gorgon Stare, Predator, F-35, Reaper, F-16 SABR, E2D Hawkeye, Paveway, Filthy Buzzard, PGK, ProVision, P1, and AIDEWS.

