New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,800 Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 121,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.22% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CENTA. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 78.5% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 778.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on CENTA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.25.

Shares of CENTA opened at $32.00 on Friday. Central Garden & Pet Co has a 12 month low of $20.50 and a 12 month high of $32.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $703.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $693.21 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 8.68%. As a group, research analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet Co will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

