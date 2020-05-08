New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 6,200 Shares of Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its holdings in Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 70,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.22% of Albany International worth $3,359,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AIN. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 22.1% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 14,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 1.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 870,144 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $78,605,000 after purchasing an additional 12,699 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albany International in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 90.2% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 9,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Albany International by 226.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,127 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. 94.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Albany International alerts:

Shares of AIN opened at $51.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.13, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Albany International Corp. has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $92.04. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.80 and a 200 day moving average of $68.96.

Albany International (NYSE:AIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The textile maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.17. Albany International had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 19.36%. The business had revenue of $235.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.25 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Albany International Corp. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. Albany International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.49%.

AIN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut Albany International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Albany International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Albany International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Albany International in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Albany International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Albany International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

About Albany International

Albany International Corp. engages in the textile and materials processing businesses. The company operates in two segments, Machine Clothing (MC) and Albany Engineered Composites (AEC). The MC segment designs, manufactures, and markets paper machine clothing. This segment offers forming, pressing, and dryer fabrics, as well as process belts.

See Also: Market Indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albany International Corp. (NYSE:AIN).

Receive News & Ratings for Albany International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albany International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.