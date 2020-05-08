Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.63.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NWL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded Newell Brands from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Friday, May 1st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE NWL traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.38. 133,238 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,299,763. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.87 and its 200-day moving average is $17.37. Newell Brands has a 12-month low of $10.44 and a 12-month high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Robert Andrew Schmidt bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.07 per share, for a total transaction of $37,675.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $37,675. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn purchased 927,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.15 per share, for a total transaction of $12,198,768.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,347,069 shares of company stock valued at $31,349,374. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. TFG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the first quarter valued at $27,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Newell Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide.

