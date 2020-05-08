NewYorkCoin (NYC) Market Cap Achieves $3.90 Million

NewYorkCoin (CURRENCY:NYC) traded up 91.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One NewYorkCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit, STEX, Graviex and TOKOK. In the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 215.7% against the U.S. dollar. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $3.90 million and $956.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.24 or 0.00483936 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010666 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0691 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005175 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 124.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002437 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000237 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NYC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 4th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,621,199,888 coins. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NewYorkCoin’s official website is nycoin.community. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NewYorkCoin

NewYorkCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Graviex, TOKOK and STEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NewYorkCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

