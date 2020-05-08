NEXT 1-Day Volume Tops $77,137.00 (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 1.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One NEXT token can currently be bought for $0.52 or 0.00005329 BTC on exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin. Over the last seven days, NEXT has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. NEXT has a market cap of $21.22 million and approximately $77,137.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.19 or 0.00490019 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00010789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000037 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002625 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 38.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000248 BTC.

NEXT Token Profile

NEXT (CRYPTO:NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET.

NEXT Token Trading

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin and Coinbit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

