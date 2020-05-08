NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price indicates a potential upside of 89.57% from the stock’s previous close.

NXTC has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of NextCure in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered NextCure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. SunTrust Banks started coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark began coverage on shares of NextCure in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.22.

Get NextCure alerts:

NextCure stock traded up $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.98. 372,510 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,790. The stock has a market cap of $931.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 22.60 and a quick ratio of 22.60. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.45. NextCure has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $109.00.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.77. The company had revenue of $22.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 million. NextCure had a negative return on equity of 21.84% and a negative net margin of 531.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that NextCure will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Matthews International Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 2nd quarter worth $6,741,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Fosun International Ltd bought a new stake in NextCure in the second quarter worth $2,247,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Finally, Sofinnova Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,777,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NextCure

There is no company description available for NextCure Inc

Recommended Story: Economic Bubble

Receive News & Ratings for NextCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.