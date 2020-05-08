NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by State of Michigan Retirement System

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 5.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,973 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $26,943,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $2,069,000. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 1,687.5% in the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NEE opened at $224.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $108.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.20. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52-week low of $174.80 and a 52-week high of $283.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $242.44.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 35,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total transaction of $16,113,284.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $236.00 to $256.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $256.00 to $252.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

