Nice (NICE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $431.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $430.13 million. Nice had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 13.03%. On average, analysts expect Nice to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Nice alerts:

NICE traded up $3.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $177.06. 7,339 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 198,646. The company’s 50-day moving average is $153.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Nice has a 12-month low of $110.59 and a 12-month high of $183.42. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.75.

NICE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Nice from $179.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Nice in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Nice from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Nice from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nice from $156.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nice currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.09.

About Nice

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Customer Engagement, and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and optimize business performance and ensure compliance.

Read More: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Nice Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nice and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.