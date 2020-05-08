Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its position in shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 24.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 874,779 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 287,996 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. owned 0.06% of Nike worth $72,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NKE. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Nike in the 4th quarter worth approximately $236,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc increased its position in Nike by 67.2% during the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 32,347 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,277,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in Nike by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,485,657 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $454,422,000 after buying an additional 2,016,633 shares during the period. Fosun International Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nike by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 24,387 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 5,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in Nike by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 36,560 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Nike alerts:

Shares of Nike stock traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $90.46. 5,486,597 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,595,239. The company has a 50 day moving average of $82.38 and a 200 day moving average of $92.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Nike Inc has a 52 week low of $60.00 and a 52 week high of $105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.53 billion, a PE ratio of 33.27, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. Nike’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Nike’s payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Several analysts recently commented on NKE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Friday, May 1st. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Nike in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nike in a report on Thursday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Nike in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nike presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.18.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $990,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Recommended Story: Back-End Load

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for Nike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.