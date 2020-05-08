Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 171,887 Shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Materialise NV (NASDAQ:MTLS) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,838,938 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 171,887 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 5.42% of Materialise worth $52,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Materialise during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Materialise by 177.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Materialise during the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Institutional investors own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Materialise alerts:

MTLS traded down $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.37. 85,829 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,076. Materialise NV has a 1 year low of $10.65 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $969.03 million, a P/E ratio of -968.50 and a beta of 0.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.10.

Materialise (NASDAQ:MTLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03). Materialise had a negative return on equity of 0.62% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.38 million. Equities analysts forecast that Materialise NV will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on MTLS. ValuEngine lowered shares of Materialise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Materialise to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Materialise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Materialise from $15.50 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Materialise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.75.

Materialise Profile

Materialise NV provides additive manufacturing software and 3D printing services in Europe, the Americas, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Materialise Software segment offers proprietary software through programs and platforms that enable and enhance the functionality of 3D printers and of 3D printing operations.

Read More: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Materialise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Materialise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.