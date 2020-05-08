Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 210,788 Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,360,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210,788 shares during the quarter. Compugen comprises 1.1% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 12.22% of Compugen worth $60,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CGEN. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Compugen by 700.0% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Compugen during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Compugen by 688.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,521 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 4,821 shares in the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Compugen in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. 33.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CGEN shares. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Compugen in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Compugen from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target (up from $10.00) on shares of Compugen in a research note on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Compugen in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

Shares of Compugen stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $14.33. 1,451,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,819. The stock has a market capitalization of $982.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.57 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.58. Compugen Ltd. has a 1-year low of $2.73 and a 1-year high of $15.30.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.10). During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Compugen

Compugen Ltd., a therapeutic discovery company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel and Europe. The company's therapeutic pipeline consists of immuno-oncology programs against novel drug targets in the areas of unmet medical needs in various cancer types and patient populations.

