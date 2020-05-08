Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Acquires 564,678 Shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,417,106 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 564,678 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 9.18% of LendingClub worth $50,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in LC. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 27.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,447 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 28,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 41,795 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LC. Maxim Group downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on LendingClub from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on LendingClub from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. LendingClub presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.11.

LendingClub stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.82. 1,220,694 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 926,180. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.64 million, a P/E ratio of -15.73 and a beta of 1.28. LendingClub Corp has a fifty-two week low of $5.60 and a fifty-two week high of $18.85. The company has a quick ratio of 5.39, a current ratio of 7.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.32.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The credit services provider reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $120.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.66 million. LendingClub had a positive return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 4.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) EPS. Research analysts expect that LendingClub Corp will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Thomas W. Casey bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.11 per share, for a total transaction of $50,550.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 94,777 shares in the company, valued at $958,195.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $57,722. Corporate insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

