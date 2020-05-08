Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Boosts Holdings in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) by 57.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 284,964 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,414 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Incyte worth $20,868,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of INCY. Savior LLC purchased a new position in Incyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in shares of Incyte by 2,122.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

INCY stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $96.47. 1,326,905 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,966,752. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.06, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 4.81. Incyte Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.48 and a fifty-two week high of $104.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $85.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.29.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($3.17). The business had revenue of $568.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $553.24 million. Incyte had a negative net margin of 16.87% and a negative return on equity of 12.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on INCY shares. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Incyte from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Incyte from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Nomura Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price on shares of Incyte in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.20.

In other news, EVP Maria E. Pasquale sold 9,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $901,360.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,119,515. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Trower sold 1,143 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $114,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,246,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,129 shares of company stock worth $3,143,044. Corporate insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapeutics in the United States. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera cancers; and Iclusig, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

