Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Buys 19,390 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 26.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,714 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,390 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $26,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hexavest Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 802 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Capital Bank & Trust Co boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Bank & Trust Co now owns 1,509 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $490,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Main Street Research LLC boosted its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. 89.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.03, for a total transaction of $8,200,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,538 shares in the company, valued at $24,122,670.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total value of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 304,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the subject of several research reports. Argus reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $370.00 price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.21.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $3.93 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $339.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,795,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,094,856. The business’s fifty day moving average is $307.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $313.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $134.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.18, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.04. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a twelve month low of $250.21 and a twelve month high of $346.89.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 14.31%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.81 earnings per share. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is a positive change from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

